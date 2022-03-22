Woman held for allegedly strangling her newborn to death

Police in Webuye, Bungoma County, are holding a 19-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her newborn baby, four days after giving birth at Webuye County Hospital.

The woman from Kimilili sub-county gave birth to a baby girl on Monday last week.

She allegedly killed the baby four days later at the hospital's nursery.

Webuye East Sub-County Police Commander Martha Ngetich said the woman strangled the child.

"We received a report from the hospital’s management about this lady and what had happened before we went to arrest her. She is in custody and is assisting police with investigations,” Ms Ngetich said.

Webuye County Hospital Medical Superintendent Simon Kisaka said a post-mortem had not been conducted to ascertain whether the woman had indeed strangled the child.

Webuye East Sub-County Commander Martha Ngetich addresses journalists at her office on Tuesday in Webuye town after police arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her new born child at Webuye County Hospital. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

The police boss said that incidents of women giving birth and killing or even throwing their newborns in pit latrines or rivers or abandoning them on roadsides have been reported in the area in the recent past.

"I would like to call on residents, parents, church leaders and various stakeholders to join hands and ensure their children have morals and discipline," she said.

She said that young couples should seek guidance over the issues affecting them.

The police boss also urged stakeholders to join hands and reduce teen pregnancies.

Man lynched

Elsewhere in the same sub-county, a 45-year-old man was lynched by an angry mob on suspicion of stealing three sheep.

Irate residents of Lugulu market beat up the man before setting him and his motorcycle on fire.

Police urged the public not to take the law into their own hands but hand over suspected criminals to them for the law to take its course.

Residents have complained about rising livestock and poultry theft in the area, especially at night.