Bungoma county on spot over new projects

A joint committee of the Bungoma County Assembly has opposed a decision by the county executive to initiate new development projects before completing the ongoing 300-bed maternity wing at Bungoma Referral Hospital.

The World Bank, under the Kenya Devolution Support Programme (KDSP), is sponsoring the projects.

The administration of Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has initiated three new projects for Sh112 million, which violates a resolution passed by the assembly on the use of KDSP funds.

The new projects are a Sh65 million 100-bed maternity wing at Bumula Sub-County Hospital, a 30-bed similar section and a morgue estimated for Sh27 million at Naitiri Sub-County Hospital and phase one of MTC administration block at Mt Elgon for Sh20 million.

In a meeting with the Health chief officer in County Secretary Chris Nyongesa’s office, the chairman of the Public Administration Committee, Majimbo Okumu, said it is illegal for the county executive to disregard the assembly resolution on the use of KDSP funds.

“The county assembly rejected the new projects and instead directed that the money be utilised (to complete) the maternity wing” at Bungoma Referral, Mr Majimbo said.

The 300-bed wing will cost Sh212 million, a grant from the World Bank under the KDSP.

It is yet to be equipped and handed over to the department of Health.

The chief officer’s explanation – which was rejected by the committees – was that it is up to the department of Health to equip the facility after construction is completed.

The legislators, however, pointed out that no money had been included in the budget under the department of Health for equipping the facility.

“The County Fiscal Strategy Paper has no allocation for equipping the maternity wing,” Mr Majimbo said.

The lawmakers wondered why the county keeps initiating new projects before completing ongoing ones.

“We shall have many white elephants in the name of projects. We need to complete the (Bungoma Referral) wing before we begin any new project. It must be fully equipped and operational,” said Mr Joseph Nyongesa, the majority leader in the assembly.

Soy Sambu Mitwa MCA Stephen Wamalwa said resolutions passed by the House must be respected.

“We can’t have House resolutions being disregarded by the executive. We never approved the initiation of the new projects,” he said.