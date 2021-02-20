Police hold 14 schoolgirls on suspicion of burning dorm
Police in Trans Nzoia are holding 14 students on suspicion of setting a blaze two dormitories on Friday.
Trans Nzoia county police Commander Fredrick Ochieng told the Nation that some students at Immaculate Heart Girls Secondary School were discontented because they were not sent home to collect fees.
The principal of the school Mrs Rosemary Bor said the fire began shortly after 12am.
Firefighters from the county government and police department managed to put out the fire.
A number of schools have reported fired incidents over the past few weeks across the country.
Few weeks ago, a dormitory at Goseta Boys Secondary School was reduced to ashes in a morning inferno.