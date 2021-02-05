5 Kirinyaga students charged with arson after dorm fire

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Five high school students accused of setting a dormitory on fire, and causing the destruction of property worth Sh6.6 million, were on Friday charged with arson.

The students of Karumandi Boys' Secondary School in Kirinyaga County appeared before Gachugu Senior Resident Magistrate Ken Odhiambo.

They denied committing the offence on February 3 and were released on Sh200,000 bond each with sureties of the same amount.

However, they remained in police custody as they could not secure their release.

The case will be mentioned on February 9, with investigating officer Dennis Sailel expected to present four witnesses.

“Four students are willing to testify in the case. They will serve as prosecution witnesses when the trial kicks off," he said

