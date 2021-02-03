11 students arrested after dorm fire in Murang'a

Police in Murang’a have arrested 11 students on suspicion of burning a dormitory.

Murang’a County Commissioner Mohammed Barre said investigators believe the Form Three students of Kiambugi Secondary School participated in the destruction of the dormitory.

"Our investigations on Wednesday found beyond doubt that the 11 schoolboys were behind the fire that completely destroyed the 66-capacity dormitory," Mr Barre said.

Mr Barre said the 11 suspects are being held at the Murang'a police station and will be arraigned.

At the same time, Igikiro Secondary School in Murang'a South was closed indefinitely after students staged a riot.

"They just started screaming and running around the school compound. Police officers had to be sent to the school,” Mr Barre said.