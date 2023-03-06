Police detain man, 27, who burnt lover, 43, with hot iron bar, killing her

A Kitale Court has allowed police to detain a 27-year-old man accused of burning his 43-year-old lover with an iron bar, and causing her death.

Mr Chemwantei Cheroben, 27, was arrested on March 3, after his girlfriend Nancy Chelimo, 43, died from injuries sustained in the attack.

The two lived together as husband and wife in Nyakoingwana village in Endebbes sub-county, and had reportedly quarreled over trust issues.

Initial police reports indicated that the suspect used a hot metal bar that had spikes on the woman’s behind, leaving her with serious injuries, before she died.

The attack happened on February 27, but the victim did not seek medical attention. Her condition worsened and she died on Friday, March 3.

The case is being handled by officers from Endebbes police station, and the court on Monday, allowed the investigators to hold the suspect for 14 days to allow investigations. Police intend to record statements from key witnesses and gather evidence from the scene of crime.

The suspect will also be taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for mental assessment before taking plea.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer Kennedy Okoth told the court that a post-mortem would be done at the Kitale County Hospital mortuary.

Principal Magistrate Maurine Kesee Cherono granted the investigators 14 days to complete investigations. The matter will be mentioned on March 20.

A village elder, Mr David Mbasa, said the couple had lived together for about two years. The woman was previously married, but left, before she got into a relationship with the younger man. The village elder reported the matter to Salama police post on Friday after neighbours reported the woman’s death.