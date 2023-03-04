Woman succumbs to injuries after younger lover burned her bottoms over trust issues

A love triangle turned tragic on Friday after a man killed his older lover in Trans Nzoia County.

27-year-old Alex Chemwantei Cheroben is being held by police for allegedly scalding Nancy Chelimo, 43, following mistrust in their relationship.

He had left her with serious injuries on her bottoms, which resulted in her death.

Police say the suspect used a hot metal on the woman’s behinds.

The duo lived together as a couple at Nyakoingwana village in Endebess Sub-County before the relationship turned sour.

Police say the village elder reported the matter to Salama Police Post on Friday after neighbors raised the alarm over the suspected murder.

The incident happened last week on February 27, and the victim did not seek medical attention. Her condition worsened and she succumbed to the injuries on Friday March 3.

According to police reports, the deceased had burn injuries on her buttocks.

The suspect is being held at Endebess police station and is assisting police with investigations.

Endebess police boss Selasio Murithi said the suspect was in police custody and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The body was moved to Kitale County Hospital awaiting post-mortem.