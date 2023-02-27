Pending bills: Governor Natembeya under pressure to pay suppliers, contractors

Governor George Natembeya is under pressure to pay suppliers and contractors in Trans Nzoia county more than 1.5 billion in pending bills.

Members of the Trans Nzoia County Assembly have given the governor a week’s ultimatum to roll out plans for the settlement of debts owed to suppliers and contractors.

The MCAs said the governor's pace on resolving the matter has been slow, alleging bad faith and unwillingness to table a report by a task force that looked into the county government's pending bills.

Mr Natembeya appointed a task force in November last year, headed by former Auditor General Edward Ouko to investigate the legality of pending bills that had accrued up to Sh1.5 billion.

The team was mandated to audit and verify the pending bills in Trans Nzoia and staffing at the county government and had 30 days, commencing October 17, 2022, to hand in findings and make recommendations.

Inherited debts

The governor had said then that his administration would not pay pending bills inherited from his predecessor, Mr Patrick Khaemba, until they are all verified as genuine.

"We have got projects for instance in this county that have taken over Sh1.6 billion to construct for the last 10 years and there are still pending bills to pay. So when are we going to end this? Are we going to do a Sh5 billion project in Trans Nzoia?" the governor had wondered while unveiling the team.

Trans Nzoia MCAs, led by Minority Leader Erick Wafula, say the governor has been reluctant to pay suppliers and contractors owed by the county government.

The task force was to report after one month, but to date, its report is yet to be made public.

The task force members were Jasmin Kwanusu (secretary), Alex Rugera (member), Chris Wasike Mung'oma (member), Imelda Midzukani Aruula (member), Kirato Wanjala Wanyonyi (member) and Jared Rodrick Nyaundi (member).

Verification before pay

The team was to obtain a full list of the pending bills as of August 8, 2022, and obtain requests for review of bills from the affected.

It was to record a description of the works done, services given, and dates, exact locations, and obtain evidence of receipt of goods and services/performance, said the governor.

The team was also to carry out, where applicable, physical verification including circumstantial and corroborative evidence of work done and delivery, and quantify and evaluate the value for money of the work done, goods delivered, or services given.

The team was to advise the county government on appropriate arrangements for payment of the verified pending bills, which should be “open, equitable, accountable and practical”. It was also tasked with advising on the future management of pending bills and payables to avoid delayed payments and confirm the total number of county staff on the payroll.

Complex matter

However, Mr Natembeya said he was yet to receive the report because of the complexity of the financial reports the task force was working on.

Speaking at the assembly buildings, the Minority Leader said he would marshal other members to table a motion to compel the governor to settle the pending bills, noting that many suppliers and contractors have incurred huge losses after delivering goods and services to the county government.