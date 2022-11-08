NHC houses in Kitale to be demolished to pave way for affordable units

Governor George Natembeya has revealed plans to demolish dilapidated former National Housing Corporation (NHC) houses in Kitale to pave the way for construction of affordable units aimed at addressing a shortage of decent housing in the town.

The planned project will be good news for working people and residents who have yearned for decent housing for years.

Those earmarked for demolition include NHC houses in Bondeni, Pangani, Soweto and adjacent residential areas.

“We are rolling out this project to construct affordable houses so as to bring decency in the way of living for our people," Mr Natembeya said.

Lamenting that land grabbing has become normal for many, the governor used the occasion to warn land thieves in the county that they will be dealt with firmly.

"When you see me coming with barbed wire to fence government land, don’t tell me this is your land. There are those who like using courts to defeat justice. Courts are not your mother’s entities and we will surcharge you for the period you have illegally sat on it," he warned.

Market groundbreaking

He spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for the second ultramodern market in Kitale on Monday.

The market is a component of an ongoing project to upgrade the Kitale-Endebess-Suam road. It will provide an alternative trading area for traders expected to be displaced by the road project.

When Mr Natembeya was the Rift Valley regional commissioner, he ensured that land was secured for the displaced traders.

The project is among a long list of promises he made to Trans Nzoia voters during this year’s election campaigns.

The multimillion-shilling market, expected to be completed in two months’ time, will be named after heroes who have contributed to development in Trans Nzoia. Traders hope it will make their lives more comfortable.

The county government will contribute Sh200 million for the project, while the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) will give Sh100 million. The market will sit on two and a half acres donated by Kenya Railways Corporation.

It will have typical market units, a food court, a fish and meat market, PSV matatu offices, a bus park, a house for security guards and washrooms.

The contractor, Vanci Engineering, was asked by the governor to expedite the works.

Land dispute resolved

Kenya Railways had objected to the project within the acquired 7.5-acre (3.035 Ha) railway land. But the county government and relevant stakeholders resolved the matter.

Kenha and the consultant worked with the county government and identified a suitable location in the Pangani area of Kitale to relocate the traders, allowing for the road project to proceed.

Speaking on the Muliro ultramodern market, a flagship project initiated by the previous county government, Governor Natembeya said only genuine traders will be given priority to occupy the market when it is ready.

He cautioned them about cartels soliciting money with the promise of allocating them trading space.