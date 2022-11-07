Governor Natembeya appoints former Auditor General to lead pending bills, staffing audit team

A team set up by Governor George Natembeya to audit and verify Trans Nzoia’s pending bills and workforce has 30 days to hand in its findings and recommendations.

The governor said his administration will not pay pending bills inherited from his predecessor Patrick Khaemba until they are verified as genuine.

"We hope to get a comprehensive report to inform subsequent action in terms of finance and human resource management," he said.

The task force will be headed by former Auditor General Edward Ouko (chairperson) and its members are Jasmin Kwanusu (secretary), Alex Rugera, Chris Wasike Mung'oma, Imelda Midzukani Aruula, Kirato Wanjala Wanyonyi and Jared Rodrick Nyaundi.

The secretariat will sit in the office of the governor at the county government headquarters and the assignment will take 30 days starting on October 17.

Summon

Mr Natembeya said the team is free to summon any current or former county employee or any other person to provide information that would help it in its work.

The governor said there is a standardised template being used in 47 counties to verify pending bills.

Among others, the task force will obtain a full list of the pending bills as of August 8 and get requests for review of bills from the affected contractors.

"They will also record a description of the works done, services given and dates including exact locations and obtain evidence of receipt of goods and services/performance," said the governor.

The team will also carry out, where applicable, physical verification including circumstantial and corroborative evidence of work done and delivery.

Value for money

They will also quantify and evaluate value for money of the work done, goods delivered or services given.

"We have got projects, for instance, in this county that have taken over Sh1.6 billion to construct for the last 10 years and there are still have pending bills to pay. So when are we going to end this? Are we going to do a Sh5 billion project in Trans Nzoia?" he posed.

The team will also advise the county government on an appropriate arrangement of payment of the verified pending bills, which should be “open, equitable, accountable and practical”.

The team will also advise the county government on future management of bills and payables to avoid delayed payments and confirm the total number of staff on the payroll.