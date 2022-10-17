Trans Nzoia youth stake a claim in Natembeya’s government

Young people in Trans Nzoia County are lobbying for a piece of the county cake and have petitioned Governor George Natembeya to secure job opportunities for them in his administration as promised on the campaign trail.

While congratulating him for winning the August 9 polls, they pleaded with him to consider them for employment opportunities and tenders.

“As the young people in this county, we have a lot of hope in his administration. We believe he has the interests of the youth at heart because being an administrator, he understands the welfare and needs of the youth,” said David Ogutu, a member of the Youth Coalition for Development.

The group, whose members come from the five sub-counties of Trans Nzoia, claimed the previous administration of Mr Natembeya’s predecessor, Patrick Khaemba, had forgotten them.

“Our prayer is that Natembeya will not forget us in his government. We have disadvantaged people in this county whose plight we hope he will address, we the youth included. The best and easiest way to appreciate us for rallying behind his candidacy is to employ the youths,” Mr Ogutu added.

The lobby group had urged its members to apply for positions on the County Executive Committee and as chief officers in Mr Natembeya’s administration.

“The office of Gender, Youths and Sports should be represented by the young people. If any job opportunities come up, like liaison officers, they should be reserved for the youths. Thirty percent of the procurement opportunities should be reserved for our youths,” Mr Ogutu said.

Loise Mwezinane, another member of the group, said they support the governor and would like to get job opportunities in his administration.

“We have always wished to have him as our governor and have a lot of faith in him. The youth are well educated and we don’t mind taking up employment opportunities in your government,” Ms Mwezinane said.