Man in Trans Nzoia kills wife after claims of infidelity

A domestic feud turned tragic after a man beat his wife to death in Trans Nzoia over claims of infidelity.

The suspect, who is being held at Kitale Police Station, hit the wife with a piece of wood, rendering her unconscious, before rushing her to Brown's Memorial Medical Centre where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple is said to have had prolonged domestic disputes despite reconciliation efforts by their parents.

Confirming the incident, Trans Nzoia County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Francis Kihara said the officers from Kiungani rushed to the hospital where the woman was taken after learning of the incident.

"The suspect, Richard Simiyu Wanjala, 47, is reported to have had a fight with his wife Elizabeth Nasimiyu Wafula on Friday evening that turned violent at their Hilario home in Kiminini sub-county," Mr Kihara told the Nation.

He explained that after receiving information they rushed to the hospital and were told that man disappeared after taking his wife to the health facility

The suspect was later flushed from his hideout and directed the officers to his home where he showed them the piece of wood he had used to beat his wife.

Also recovered was a panga that neighbours identified as the weapon that the suspect threatened to harm anyone who dared approach him with.

The body was moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary.