Kilifi cult probe: Speaker Wetang’ula faults security organs over Shakahola deaths

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has faulted security authorities in Malindi for the mass deaths of residents in Shakahola, Malindi orchestrated by cult leader Paul Mackenzi.

Mr Wetang’ula said the intelligence service and the structured security system in the area failed and left innocent Kenyans to die in the hands of rogue religious leaders.

Speaking on Sunday at St Daniel Comboni Catholic Church in Kwanza constituency, Trans Nzoia County, the Speaker called for thorough investigations into the matter.

He also called for the government to take action against officers who left their job.

"We want officers in charge of security in that area to tell the truth about what they know because people cannot die like that when there are officers paid to offer security," he said.

The Speaker, who was accompanied by several political leaders, called for regulation of religious groups to limit rogue religious leaders in the country.

Tongaren MP John Chikati said they [MPs] would push for a law to regulate churches in Kenya and enact laws to guide religious practice in the country.