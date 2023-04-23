Kilifi cult probe: Horror as 18 more bodies found bringing death toll to 39

18 more bodies have been found in Shakahola village Sunday, April 23 afternoon, bringing the total number of bodies found since Friday to 39.

An exhumation is ongoing at the land of cult leader Paul Mackenzie who is in police custody.

One woman was rescued in one of the hideouts in a bad state. The woman at the brink of death was indicating to police that she did not want to be rescued.

Police and health officials attend to a woman rescued from one of the hideouts on land of cult leader Paul Mackenzie, in Shakahola village, Kilifi County. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said he will visit Shakahola Village on Tuesday even as he called on the Coast Regional Commissioner and security chiefs to reinforce the team currently carrying out exhumation at Mackenzie’s land.

In a statement shared on his official social media accounts, the CS called out the unfolding massacre of cult members as “the clearest abuse of the constitutionally enshrined human right to freedom of worship.”

He called for tighter regulation of religious entities including churches, mosques, temples, and synagogues across the country.

The Malindi sect leader has been in the limelight for allegedly influencing his followers to fast to death.

The preacher was arrested on April 15 and has been in police custody since the Malindi High Court denied him release on bond.

Meanwhile, police reported earlier on Saturday that Mr Mackenzie was on a hunger strike.

They said he had refused to take even a glass of water, on claims he was fasting and praying.

