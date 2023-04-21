Exhumation of cult victims from suspected mass graves starts in Kilifi village

DCI homicide detective marks a shallow grave kilifi cult Pastor Paul Mackenzie

Locals help DCI homicide detectives to exhume bodies of suspected victims of followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church at Shakahola Village, Kilifi, on April 21, 2023. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Farhiya Hussein

Authorities have started exhuming bodies at mapped sites in Shakahola village, Kilifi County, which are suspected to be secret graves used to bury followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s church.

On Friday, DCI detectives had enlisted the help of locals to help dig the sites on the third day of forensic experts and crime scene analysts camping in the village. 

They will excavate 19 sites thought to be secret mass graves.

Of interest, should the team find more bodies, will be their identities and what killed them.

Yesterday, two bodies -- one badly decomposed -- were discovered while15 emaciated people were rescued from near death. The two bodies recovered on Wednesday were found in a hideout in a secluded area of the expansive village in the verdant countryside.

Pastor Mackenzie is accused of  convincing his followers to starve themselves to death.

The controversial pastor is detained alongside Robert Kahindi Katana, Alfred Asena, Sanga Stephen Muye, Gedion Mbithi Kioko, Joseph Kenga Mbogoli, and Stephen Ominde Lwangu pending completion of investigations by police.

His case will be up for mention on May 2.

