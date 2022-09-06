State blamed for delay to solve Chepchoina land disputes

West Pokot leaders have faulted the government for taking too long to resolve land disputes at the Chepchoina scheme, which straddles the border with Trans Nzoia County.

The scheme, which hosts more than 10,000 squatters, has been hit by constant land wrangles, with squatters evicted every planting season.

Leaders and residents now want the government to once and for all address the evictions, which they consider unlawful.

A public baraza was held at Katikomor, Kapenguria, on Friday to discuss the matter.

Cartel

Led by Kapenguria MP-elect Samuel Moroto and his Endebbes counterpart Robert Pukose, the leaders condemned the evictions, calling them selfish and claiming they are driven by a cartel of rich people in the region.

Squatters had complained that top government officials from Trans Nzoia were forcing them out of their allotted plots with the aim of resettling other people.

The squatters, who claim to be former long-serving employees of the Agriculture Development Cooperation (ADC), alleged that they were evicted from their farms though they had lived on them for 24 years after being allocated the land by President Daniel Arap Moi.

Tribalism

They said that the land was given to them between 1994-1997, accusing government officers of corruption and playing tribalism.

Anna Edung, one of the squatters, claimed she worked on the ADC farm for 17 years and was a beneficiary of the settlement scheme. She claimed unknown squatters were being brought in by government officials who are expected to protect them.

Mzee James Kaburu, 82, who claimed to be another victim of the alleged evictions, wants the government to address the issue swiftly as he is illiterate. He says corrupt officials are keen to deceive him and take away his land as tussles emerge. “I was given the land in 1994 and I will not move,” Mr Kaburu said.

Excessive force

Leah Riama, another squatter, accused police of using excessive force to kick them out of their rightfully acquired parcels of land and called for their transfer. “We are always running up and down day and night,” she said.

Mr Moroto vowed to protect the squatters, who he said live in harmony disregarding their ethnic backgrounds.

“Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i should intervene. We want the officers mistreating people sacked,” he said.

He promised to take a delegation of squatters to a new President when he is sworn in.

“Land is a very sensitive issue and should not be taken casually. We have security officers in the area but they are doing nothing,” the MP said.

Double allotments

Mr Pukose said phase two of allocating the land to squatters under the scheme was disrupted by squabbles because of double allotments.

“There was double allocation in 1994 and 1997 and the problem was created by former Lands minister James Orengo. Orengo confused this area,” he said.