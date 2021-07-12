Court frees trader who shot woman 'mistaken' for Caroline Kangogo

The man who shot a 20-year-old woman on suspicion that she was fugitive police officer Caroline Kangogo has pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge.

Kitale-based businessman Kennedy Muyundo, who is a licensed gun holder, was represented in court on Monday by a team of three led by high profile criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

Mr Muyundo was charged that on July 8 at Kiminini in Trans Nzoia County, he attempted to “unlawfully cause the death” of Phanice Chemutai by shooting and injuring her in the lower abdomen.

He pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempted murder and wounding the victim, as police intensify the search for Ms Kangogo, the runaway officer responsible for the killing of a police officer and a businessman.

Mr Ombeta pleaded for his client's release, arguing he was a victim of social media bullying and the creation of narratives.

“The claims that my client shot the lady on suspicion that she was the fugitive officer, to create fame, is a creation of social media. It’s a normal case just like the others we handle,” Mr Ombeta said.

Mr Ombeta further said the businessman has a health problem so he must return to hospital for treatment once released.

Kitale chief magistrate Julius Ng’arng’ar released Mr Muyundo on a Sh200,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of the same amount.

Chemutai's account

Ms Chemutai told journalists that she met Mr Muyundo at Kiminini at 6.45pm while looking for a hotel to book for the night as the curfew hour was approaching.

“He told me he was glad to meet me and wanted us to know each other more. I informed him that I was in a committed relationship and that what he was asking could not happen,” she said,

However, she said, a persistent Mr Muyundo asked for her phone number, promising to call her later.

The woman proceeded to buy supper and on her way back to her room, she said, she felt insecure because the man kept staring at her. She then alerted the caretaker.

“We walked to the vehicle and I showed her the man in the car. He gave her Sh1,000, telling her to excuse herself. That was the point when he drew a gun and shot me, saying I was the woman he was looking for,” she explained to journalists last weekend.

The case will be mentioned on July 28.