Court frees Kitale musician charged with stealing dead man's car

Sheila Wairimu alias Shay Diva Africa

Sheila Wairimu, alias Shay Diva Africa, a socialite cum musician from Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Gerald Bwisa

A Kitale-based socialite cum musician on Monday denied stealing a Toyota Prado V8 from a deceased Asian man said to have been her lover.

