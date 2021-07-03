Kitale musician arrested on claim of stealing dead tycoon's car

Sheila Wairimu alias Shay Diva Africa

Sheila Wairimu, alias Shay Diva Africa, a socialite cum musician from Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Gerald Bwisa

What you need to know:

  • The 30-year-old is accused of accessing tycoon PJ Dodhia Kumar’s TIMs/NTSA account and transferring ownership of the vehicle to herself without following due processes of succession.

Police in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, have arrested a local socialite cum musician accused of stealing a Toyota Prado v8 from a deceased Asian tycoon said to have been her lover.

