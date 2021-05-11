KCSE: Cancer survivor emerges top in special needs category

Miriam Chepleting

Miriam Chepleting (right), a cancer survivor who had her right leg amputated due to the disease. She emerged best in the special in the 2020 KCSE exams whose results were released on May 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Miriam Chepleting, a cancer survivor who had her right leg amputated due to the disease, has every reason to smile following the release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results on Monday.

