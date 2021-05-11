Most improved student, Dennis Bett, says he learnt from past mistakes

Dennis Bett was among the pupils at Maaset Primary School in Bomet who performed poorly in their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams four years.

Despite scoring 190 out the possible 500 marks — which for many pupils is perceived as a failure — Bett took the opportunity he got in secondary school to rise up again and forge a new path in life.

When he joined a Kimargis Secondary School in Bomet central, he was determined to take control of his destiny and decided to work hard.

“I knew exactly what made me fail so I was sure of what to do in order not to get similar results in high school. I worked hard and consulted my teachers regularly to make sure that I understood the concepts (they taught),” said Bett.

And with this he was sure to succeed.

Top of the class

The outcome of his hard work became visible when he started topping his class.

By the time he was in Form Two, Bett was among the best students in the school.

The school’s principal, Mr Stephen Kirui, said Bett was a disciplined student who was always punctual and did his assignments promptly.

“Since he knew he came from a humble background, he did not want to waste any time or chance. He did his assignments and revisions without supervision,” said Mr Kirui.

Four years later, Bett is now enjoying the fruits of his hard work.

He was celebrated by the Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha as the most improved student.

He scored a B- (minus) which saw him top his class.

School celebrates

Celebrations broke out in the school as teachers, parents and staff broke into song and dance while celebrating his performance.

Bett said this is the grade he had been dreaming of scoring.

“I am very excited after achieving a grade I always wished for. I thank my teachers and parents for the support that they accorded to me during the entire period,” said Bett.

Having been assisted by the teachers to achieve his dream, Bett says he also wants to pursue teaching as a career.

“I also want to assist other young minds to achieve their dreams just like I was assisted by my teachers,” he said.



