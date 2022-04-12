Bukusu elders endorse Natembeya for Trans Nzoia governor’s seat

Bukusu elders have endorsed former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya for the Trans Nzoia governor’s seat, dismissing an earlier endorsement of Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa by some elders.

This sets the stage for a two-horse race between the two front-runners in the cosmopolitan county. Mr Natembeya will be vying on a DAP-K party ticket, while Mr Wamalwa will vie on a FORD Kenya party ticket.

Mr Wamalwa had invited and hosted a section of elders who endorsed him at his Kananachi home in early February.

However, the Bukusu Cultural Council of Elders, which is the bonafide elders group has declared that Mr Natembeya is the community’s choice for the top county position, and that they could not bless two sons for the same seat in the August 9 elections.

The elders, however, left residents to decide who to support for MP and MCA seats, although those seeking the seats can seek blessings from them.

While Trans Nzoia is a cosmopolitan county, the Bukusu sub-tribe is the dominant group followed by the Sabaot and the Kalenjin.

In the 2017 General Election, the Bukusu took the positions of governor and woman rep while a Sabaot became senator and a Kalenjin the deputy governor.

Why they picked Natembeya

The elders said Mr Natembeya is the preferred choice for governor as he is, in their words, “a go-getter, friendly and easy to sell”.

Led by their leader Peter Masinde, the elders compared Mr Natembeya to “kumukasa”, the Bukusu word for leadership, saying the community should not let it slip out of their hands or be forced to wait longer.

"A rabbit in a bush requires a sniffing dog and has only one chance to attack the prey. Luck has come and is here with us through our son Natembeya," Mr Masinde said when the elders declared their decision.

They said they are the only ones mandated to talk on behalf of the community, stating that everyone else purporting to do so was misleading the community and will face “the curse of the elders”.

Mzee Peter Masinde with other Bukusu council members after performing a ritual at their "Namwima" (Shrine). The elders have endorsed former Rift-Valley Commissioner George Natembeya for Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Can't bless two sons

Elder Eliud Walukhu dismissed the endorsement of Dr Wamalwa as the community choice for the top job, saying elders could not bless two sons for the same seat.

"Blessings are done once, not twice. We have installed Natembeya as an elder and given him all blessings, which cannot be reversed," he said.

"That is inconsequential because we have already given the mantle to Natembeya. Chris Wamalwa should not use elders for his selfish political gain," Mr Wakhulu noted.

Mr Josphat Nyongesa, another member of the council, called other tribes in the county to unite and support Mr Natembeya, saying he holds the promise of liberating the county from the bondage of poor leadership.

"Natembeya has shown his ability in leadership and we are sure he is coming to change the face of our county, " Mr Nyongesa said.

Dr Chris Wamalwa when he hosted a group of elders at his Kananachi home in Kiminini in February. They endorsed him for the county top seat. But the Bukusu Cultural Council of Elders dismissed the endorsement; said the group was misleading the community as they are the bonafide elders. Photo credit: Photo | Courtesy

Minority balance

He added that the Luhya community is banking on its good relationship with minority tribes in the county to marshal votes for the former administrator.

"We are in talks with elders from other communities living here in Trans Nzoia County to ensure they give direction to their people to vote in Natembeya," noted Mr Nyongesa.

The council is mandated to give political direction and ensure community stability by fairly distributing political positions.

The elders are perceived to know the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate. In most cases, their preferred choice triumphs at the ballot.

Also in the race is Finance executive Boniface Wanyonyi, a long-serving member of Governor Patrick Khaemba’s cabinet and a close ally of his.

Others are former Agriculture executive Andrew Wanyonyi, businessman Moses Khaoya and businesswoman Dorcus Njenga.

Abraham Sing’oei and Maurice Bisau, former governor aspirants who both work in the office of the Deputy President as advisers, dropped out of the race, with the latter seeking the Kiminini MP’s seat.

Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, who had also expressed her interest in the governor’s seat, is content with the MP’s seat.