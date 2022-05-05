50-year-old intersex woman raped and killed in Trans Nzoia

Police in Cherang'any constituency, Trans Nzoia County, are investigating the rape and killing of a 50-year-old intersex whose body was found dumped on the side of a road in Kachibora township.

The victim identified by a female name had left her rental house in California estate at 11am on Wednesday in search of alcohol at a nearby liquor store after earning Sh800 from a day of casual labour at a nearby farm.

She then proceeded to the Kachibora market. Around 5pm she was spotted drunk on the Kachibora-Kapcherop road.

A village elder and neighbor told the Nation that she liked to drink but always came back to her house by 7pm.

"She always comes home at around 7pm and when we did not see her at that time, we assumed maybe she had decided to visit her relatives or friends," Mr Birech said.

Private life

He said the victim maintained a private life but was not in a romantic relationship.

Her lifeless body was discovered half-naked beside the road at around 9pm.

Officers from the Cherangany Police Station and Trans Nzoia East Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives visited the scene and found her lying on the ground face down. Her dress had been pulled up and her underwear pulled down.

Trans Nzoia Police Commander Jacinta Wesonga said preliminary investigations indicated that the intersex woman had been raped before being murdered.

The body was moved to the Kitale County Hospital mortuary.

Pupil drowns

In another incident, a 14-year-old Grade Seven pupil at Baraka Primary School in Cherang'any constituency drowned on Wednesday in the River Nzoia while heading to school.

Area Assistant Chief Obadiah Korir said school children usually use a different road and wondered how the child decided to cross the river.

"It is not yet clear [how] the child drowned,” he said.

He said it took a while for the body to be retrieved from the river because of heavy rain.

"The heavy downpour and swollen Nzoia River hampered the operation until 6pm, when the body was retrieved,” he said.