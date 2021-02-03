Traders count loses as State reclaims railways land

Several traders in the North Rift region are counting losses after properties worth millions was demolished by the Kenya Railways Company for encroaching on public land.

The businesses on Kenya Railway land in Nakuru, Eldoret, Kitale and Bungoma were destroyed to pave way for renovation of the old-meter gauge railway.

Some of the traders said that they had leased a parcel of land for 25 years and asked the government to compensate them for the losses.

“Some of us have only used the land for four years. We have lost our source of livelihoods as most business people try to recover from the pandemic and we urge the government to assist us get compensation for loss of our properties,” said the trader.

Kenya Railways Company in a statement said that traders in affected areas had been notified ahead of resumption of rehabilitation works of the old-meter gauge railway in the next two months.

“This exercise is part of the government's efforts through the corporation to revive all branch lines within the region. It is anticipated that the new development will not only move passengers but will also boost the revival of industries in Kitale and other towns,” noted the firm.

Rift Valley regional coordinator George Natembeya who led the operation in Kitale said that revival of the railway will boost trade in the North Rift and Western region as well as East African Community.

“We want to tell those who encroached the public land to vacate immediately. The government is keen to revive this railway in order to boost trade in the region,” added the government official over the weekend.

The Kenya Railways has entered into a transportation deal with Nzoia Sugar Company which will ease transportation of sugar to Nairobi and other environs and ferrying the farm inputs to the company to boost production.

The firm issued notice last month to traders who operate businesses in their land Bungoma to vacate to pave way for restructuring the railways line that had been vandalized.

The government plans to rehabilitate the Nakuru, Webuye, Malaba railways line to revamp the transport sector and attract more businesses.

Khetias centre point supermarket that is adjacent to Sharif centre in Bungoma town is also one of the buildings that will be affected.

Some traders who spoke to Nation said that they were disappointed by the directive that will render them jobless.

Dickson Kibisu who operates a boutique at Railways Park said that he has been depending on his shop for daily income and the news that he received for him to vacate has really stressed him.

'I had invested about Sh10 million in this businesses and the demolition will impact negatively to my main source of income,” Mr Kibisu said.

Walinywa Mukhamule a Bungoma resident lauded the move saying that the revamping of the railway sector will reduce many accidents on Kenyan roads.

'The move will ensure that development is attained, reduce traffic snarl up and ease transportation of goods from Nairobi to Western Kenya region, “he said.