Who wanted ‘blogger’ Peris Mugera dead and why?

Peris Mugera, a businesswoman and political blogger was full of life when she left her rented house in Chuka town in Tharaka Nithi County on Thursday last week according to her two children aged 15 and six.

Mugera, 40, a single mother reportedly told her daughters that she would meet a friend, proceed to work elsewhere, and then come back in the evening as usual but unfortunately never knew that it was her last conversation with her children.

In her last Facebook post on February 25, at 3.04 pm, Mugera complained that her body needed a treat.

“My body aches, yaani nyama za mwili zinauma. Ni nani ako na dawa,” read the post in part.

According to Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Mr Wesley Koech, Mugera’s body was found on the Makutano-Sagana Highway in Kirinyaga County on Monday this week but she was not immediately identified.

The body was identified today by her relatives, friends and police after the photo and police report circulated on social media platforms.

“Mugera must have been killed between when she left her house and Monday morning when her body was discovered by members of the public on the road,” said Mr Koech.

The missing report was made at Chuka Police Station on March 1st by Mugera’s relatives and friends and investigations were launched immediately.

This was after her children reported to the landlord on Saturday evening who in turn informed the deceased friends after failing to reach her on the phone.

According to police, her mobile phone signal was last recorded at 2am on Friday in Kathoge, Kirinyaga County and since then it has never been switched on.

The murder incident was reported to Rukanga Police post under Kiamacira Police Station in Mwea West Sub-county.

Officers led by Kiamacira Officer Commanding Station (OCS), those from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rushed to the scene and found the body with some bruises on the forehead.

According to Mr Koech, Mugera’s murder is an isolated case and police are conducting thorough investigations to know then killers so that they can face the law.

“We cannot say there is high insecurity in Tharaka Nithi County because this is an isolated case. I urge the deceased relatives and friends to remain calm as police continue with investigations,” he said.

The death of Mugera comes barely eight months after that of her employee, Mr Gitari Mbiuki, who unsuccessfully ran for Tharaka Nithi governorship in the last election.

He was found dead in his vehicle on Mati Road in Kanganga village in Embu County on July 18 with a gunshot on the head in what police described as a suicide since he shot himself in the head with his licensed gun.

Apart from actively campaigning for Mr Mbiuki, Mugera also worked in Gitari Mbiuki Foundation, a charitable organisation run by the late politician and wealthy businessman who before joining politics worked as Machakos County Assembly clerk.

The death of Mugera also comes as the case for murdered Meru County political blogger, Daniel Muthiani, alias Snipper is ongoing in court.