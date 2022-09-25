Tharaka-Nithi man hangs himself after accusing wife of infidelity

A 42-year-old man from Ruguti village in Igambang’ombe Sub-County in Tharaka-Nithi County reportedly died by suicide on Sunday morning after accusing his wife of being unfaithful.

According to a ‘suicide note’ seen by Nation.Africa, the man accused his wife of cheating on him. In the note, the deceased claimed that his wife had been going out with other men and efforts to stop her were unsuccessful.

“I want to tell you this, I have died because I cannot continue to live while my wife is sleeping with other men,” read the note.

The man further stated that his wife should not go back to her parents’ home. He said that the suicide note must be read during his funeral for people to know why he had to die.

"To my wife, you shall forget your parents and concentrate on raising our children at our matrimonial home. The Television set and shaving machines I have left behind belong to my son Munene," read the note.

Mr John Mutembei, a village elder and a member of Nyumba Kumi initiative said the police visited the scene and took the body to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary as investigations commenced.

Mr Peter Murithi, the deceased brother, said his brother spent Saturday at his barber shop in Itugururu market where he works with his wife. The woman was conspicuously missing from the shop.

He claimed that the woman left home on Saturday morning and efforts to reach her on phone were unsuccessful.

“My brother has been having issues with his wife whom he has been accusing of infidelity,” said Mr Murithi.

He said when the deceased returned home from work on Saturday evening, he told their mother that his wife did not report to work and he was tired of living with her.

He said the deceased, a father of two, went to sleep with his 10-year-old son and at around midnight; the boy informed his grandmother that his father was threatening to hang himself.