Students arrested as three schools are torched in Tharaka Nithi

School fire Tharaka Nithi

Smoke billows from two stores which were burnt at Joseph Allamano Boys Secondary School in Tharaka Nithi County on February 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Three schools in Chuka/Igambang’ombe Constituency, Tharaka Nithi County have become the latest to be torched as the wave of fire incidents continues being experienced in learning institutions.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME City motorists besieged by SUVs with illegal emergency lights

  2. Samburu MCAs unanimously pass BBI Bill

  3. Assembly summons Taita county officials over health crisis

  4. Shootout as Isiolo police arrest 2, seize weapons

  5. Lake Olbolosat traders reap big from flamingo migration

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.