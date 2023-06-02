Man beheads mother-in-law in Tharaka Nithi County

A 22-year-old man has reportedly beheaded his 46-year-old mother-in-law in Karimba Kanyoni village, Chiakariga sub-county, Tharaka Nithi County.

The man allegedly hacked Rose Karimi several times before beheading her on Friday around 6am at her home.

Ms Ann Karigu, Karimi’s mother, told reporters that her daughter was attacked immediately after she left the house to milk the cows.

Ms Karigu said she was woken up by the screams and when she rushed out, she found the man running after Karimi. She tried to stop him, but he threatened to kill her, forcing her to run away.

“I witnessed him kill my daughter Karimi and he also threatened to come back and kill me,” said Ms Karigu.

After committing the crime, residents said the man proceeded to a construction site where he has been working, and went on with work as if nothing had happened.

Before starting investigations

Later, police arrested the suspect and took him to Tunyai Police Station before starting investigations.

The body was taken to Marimanti Level Four Hospital mortuary.

Chiakariga Deputy County Commissioner Chalo Kaloki said officers were informed of the murder at around 6:40am and when they rushed to the scene, found the body lying in a pool of blood.

He said at first the angry residents prevented police from picking the body, demanding that the suspect be surrendered to them.

"We have established that there have been domestic disagreements between the accused and the wife's family and that is what could have led to the murder," said Mr Kaloki.