Police given 14 days to complete investigation over suspected man-eater

Police in Tharaka Nithi County have been granted 14 days by the Chuka Magistrate's Court to complete investigations into the macabre murder of Nevert Miriti, who was allegedly killed by his son and some of his body parts boiled and others roasted.

Magistrate Herbert Mwendwa told the court that Mr Miriti of Giankanja village in Muthambi sub-county was suspected to have been killed and his body dismembered by Mr James Murimi on May 23, 2023.

The court was also told that the investigation is still ongoing because the police are yet to trace some of Miriti’s body parts and a number of people are yet to record statements with the police.

"This court has given the investigating officer 14 days to complete investigations and the case will be mentioned on June 12 when further directions will be given," Mr Mwendwa said on Monday.

On Thursday last week, police found a sufuria with boiled meat mixed with some vegetables and a suspected human skull at the suspect's house.

On Friday, police found a sack covered with large stones in the Nithi River and upon examination found burnt body parts, including hands and chest, and on Saturday they also discovered more body parts, including legs, in a tunnel a few metres from the suspect's house.

At the same court, police were also given 14 days to complete investigations into the gruesome murder of Ann Kambura Mwiti, a 21-year-old first year student at Kiriri University from Kabuboni village in Chuka sub-county.

Ms Susan Makena Murithi and Lonny Ngugi Mbaka before Chuka law court on May 29, 2023. They are accused of killing a first-year university student Ann Kambura Mwiti from Kabuboni village in Chuka Sub County. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

The court heard that Kambura was last seen on May 12, 2023, and is believed to have been killed the following day and that two people, who are key suspects, were later found with the deceased's mobile phone.

Kambura's body was found in a well with her hands tied behind her back, her blouse and bra tied tightly around her neck.

The two cases will be mentioned on June 12, 2023, when the court will give further instructions.