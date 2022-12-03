Governor Njuki tells off Azimio over planned demos

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has lauded parliamentary committee on Justice and Legal Affairs for recommending the formation of a tribunal to investigate the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) members in relation to their conduct during the last elections.

Speaking at Kajuki in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency during the swearing-in of 16 chief officers, Governor Njuki told off the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders for opposing scrutiny of IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Chelela and commissioners Justus Nyanganya, Francis Wanderi, and Irene Masit.

The county boss said the move by the four to oppose the presidential results risked causing chaos in the country and their motive must be established.

“The four commissioners risked burning this country and their conduct must be investigated and legal action taken against them if found culpable,” said Governor Njuki.

He said the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders wanting to stop the scrutiny of the four through causing unrest will not succeed and asked Kenyans to keep off the demonstrations.

He noted that Kenyans are facing serious challenges including the high cost of living and have no time for demonstrations.

Mr Njuki also accused the Azimio leadership of allegedly trying to sabotage President William Ruto’s government by stopping the swearing-in of Principal Secretaries (PSs).

He claimed some key Azimio leaders including former PSs sponsored the case that tried to stop swearing in of the nominees who were sworn into office on Friday.

The governor also asked the international community to keep off ‘sponsoring’ the opposition to fight the Kenya Kwanza government.

“The Azimio leaders should wait and try their luck again in 2027 because Kenyans are interested in the development and not demonstrations and chaos,” he said.

The county chief said he will not also tolerate politics in his government and that employees will sign performance contracts and those who fail to achieve their targets will be fired.

The chief officers who have been retained from the previous regime are; Mr Karani Riungu (Medical Services and ICT), Mr Kimathi Njeru (Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries) and Ms Faith Kalunda (Roads, Infrastructure, Public works and Urban Development).

Mr Wilberforce Muriungi who was Governor Njuki’s economic advisor is now the chief officer in charge of Youth and Sports while Mr Peterson Mwirigi, a former Ganga ward representative will serve in Environment and Natural Resources department.

Also approved are: Mr Ignatius Kigwari (Revenue and Resource Mobilisation), Mr Gikundi Nkonge (Administration, Intergovernmental Co-ordination and Devolution Affairs), Ms Kelly Rwigi (Gender, Children and Social Services), Mr James Karuku (Land and Housing), Ms Rose Micheni (Public Health and Sanitation) and Mr Anthony Kiruja (Trade and Cooperative Development).

Others are: Mwiti Nyaga (Education and Vocational Training), Ms Wanja Mutua (Water and Irrigation) and Ms Irene Nkirote (Culture and Tourism).