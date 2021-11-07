Four Tharaka University students drown in River Kathita



Four Tharaka University College students on Saturday evening died in River Kathita in Tharaka-Nithi County while swimming.

Confirming the incident on Saturday evening, Marimanti Police Station OCS, Robert Maila said three bodies have already been retrieved by local divers while the search for the fourth one is ongoing.

“Three bodies, two men and one lady have been retrieved from the water and taken to Marimanti Sub County Hospital mortuary,” said Mr Masila.

He said two students who had also been overcome by the strong water currents were saved by locals and rushed to hospital.

He said eight First-Year students were enjoying themselves while taking photos at the waterfall when six of them decided to swim oblivious of the danger that awaited them.