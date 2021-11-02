Rescuers retrieve body of varsity student from waterfall

Bomet University student drown waterfall

Onlookers watch as divers search for a Bomet University student who drowned at Chebaara falls in Chepalungu Constituency on November 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Divers have retrieved the body of a Bomet University student who drowned at Chebaraa Falls in Chepalungu after a three-day search. 

