CS Munya lectures Ruto supporters who tried to shout him down

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Wednesday lashed out at a group of Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters who had tried to shout him down during a meeting at the Mitheru chief’s camp in Tharaka Nithi County.

The group of women provoked Mr Munya by asking him to stop mentioning DP Ruto in claims that he had failed to build National Cereals and Produce Board stores in the area when he was Agriculture minister though he likes visiting the region.

The rattled CS angrily ordered the group to leave the meeting if they were uncomfortable with his remarks.

Niwachane na yeye kwani ni baba yako? Wewe ukiniambia niwachanene na yeye nitakuambia uende zako. Kwani ni baba yako! (Why should I leave him alone, is he your father? If you tell me to leave him, I will order you to go away).

He continued: “Wewe usikuje kuniongelesha kwa mkutano wangu, kama unataka kuenda kwake toka hapo uende, unakaa hapo kufanya nini! Mimi unajua siko kwa siasa yake na unakuja mkutano wangu kwa nini?” (Don’t lecture me in my meeting and if you want to go to him, go away! Why do you come to my meetings yet you know I am not politically allied to him? What are you doing there, go!’

Kimwarer dam

The CS said he would continue to speak about DP Ruto from morning to evening because he also talks about others and that he has a constitutional right to speak his mind.

He added that he would continue addressing the issue of the Kimwarer dam and other stalled projects including roads for which “Ruto and his allies” are to blame.

The rest of the crowd cheered him, asking him to reveal everything about DP Ruto and his friends.

The CS drummed up support for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Jubilee candidates in the county.

Mr Munya said he was confident that Mr Odinga would win the August 9 polls and told the locals to support him or prepare to remain in the opposition for the next five years.

He said the target of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya is to add 10 percent to the 44 percent of votes that Mr Odinga received in the last general election and that he already has 30 percent of Mt Kenya votes.