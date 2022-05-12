Running mate: Kalonzo ally missing at final press conference

Azimio running mate selection panel has submitted three sealed names to the coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga to make a final decision.

The head of the panel Noah Wekesa told a press conference in Nairobi that the names are in order of priority.

He, however, refused to divulge the names adding that, that was the prerogative of Mr Odinga.

However, Nation has learnt that the panel has settled on Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka — in that order — as the most preferred to deputise the flagbearer, Mr Odinga, in the August 9 elections.

When asked this, Mr Wekesa maintained that was speculation.

He said that the recommendations made to Mr Odinga are contained in a report that lays out the criteria and modalities that were used by the members of the panel to evaluate the applicants.

“The criteria centred on constitutional qualification, understanding of government, (the) personality of the candidates, political acumen, compatibility and loyalty, strategic significance and the fight against corruption, among others,” Dr Wekesa, who was flanked by other panellists, said.

Capacity of vote mobilisation

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, a member of the panel and a key Kalonzo ally, was, however, missing, with Dr Wekesa saying he simply excused himself even though he was part of the decision.

Dr Wekesa noted that the candidates were also required to give the panel their understanding of the key challenges facing Kenya and their proposals on what should be the Azimio government's priorities upon taking office.

“Emphasis was laid on electability, (the) capacity of vote mobilisation, transformative leadership, dependability, political tolerance and technical expertise in political campaigns,” he noted.

He pointed out that all the seven members of the panel participated in the exercise and evaluated all the candidates.

“The final decision was reached by averaging the individual contribution of each panellist,” he announced at the brief news conference.

Apart from Ms Karua, Mr Kenneth and Mr Musyoka, other leaders who appeared before the panel for interview include ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, Narc leader Charity Ngilu, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya (Party of National Unity), Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, National Liberal Party leader Stephen Tarus and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (Ubuntu Peoples’ Forum).