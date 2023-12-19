Crucial revenue boost as Tharaka-Nithi nets Sh286m

The Tharaka-Nithi County Government has achieved a notable milestone by raising its own-source revenue from Sh79 million in the 2016/2017 financial year to Sh286.1 million in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Speaking during the State of the County Address at the county assembly chambers in Kathwana on Tuesday, Governor Muthomi Njuki said they were able to achieve this by enhancing oversight at collection points.

He attributed this to strategic initiatives including the installation of CCTV cameras and the implementation of automated revenue collection systems to help minimise pilferage and non-compliance.

Mr Njuki said the county has been recognised as one of the fastest-growing devolved units and he plans to achieve the county’s full revenue potential by optimising the operations rather than increasing taxation.

To promote agriculture, Mr Njuki said his government is in the process of linking farmers to key service providers through digitised platforms and e-services. Over 95,000 farmers have already been registered across various value chains, he said.

“This exercise is geared towards generating a shared geo-referenced, updated database, with relevant information on targeted beneficiaries to support data-driven-agricultural interventions,” said Mr Njuki.

The county boss added that over 100,000 farmers received free certified maize, beans and green gram seeds. He said the county administration intends to increase the number.

Mr Njuki said during the last two planting seasons, more than 48,600 bags of fertilisers were distributed to farmers at subsidised prices through the expanded Last Mile Fertilizer Subsidy Programme.

The governor said the county is currently producing over 45 million litres of milk annually following the availability of subsidised Artificial Insemination services. He said the county government is investing in value addition with a plan to establish a milk processing plant that will not only boost the earnings of farmers but also create job opportunities.

Mr Njuki said a lot had been achieved in the Health sector. He said that there has been an increase in health facilities from 86 in 2017 to the current 112.

The governor said there are plans to upgrade the Gatunga Model, Muthambi, Kajuki and Mpukoni Health Centres to Level Four. Chuka County Referral Hospital was recently elevated to Level Five status.

“To further improve service delivery, I will ensure that there is a Level Three health facility in every ward by upgrading Kanyuru, Gaciongo, Kamwathu, Kaanwa, Mukuuni, Kambandi, Mumbuni, Kirumi, Kaare, Kiang’ondu and Kamwimbi facilities,” he said.

Mr Njuki added that to enhance the delivery of emergency medicines and medical supplies to health facilities, the county government will employ the use of drone technology to transport the commodities.

He enacted the Tharaka-Nithi Health Services and Sanitation Act, 2021 and the subsequent Facility Improvement Fund (FIF) Regulations, 2023 for better financing of the health sector.

To boost water supply, the devolved government in collaboration with the Tana Water Works Development Agency is constructing Tungu, Kajogu, Thuci and Kithino dams with a combined total capacity of over seven million cubic meters.