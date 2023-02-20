Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki revokes brewing licenses 

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has revoked brewing licenses and demanded a fresh analysis by Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) of the alcoholic beverages sold in the county.

Speaking at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa Mutembe in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency, Mr Njuki said there was a resurgence of second-generation brewers who do not have the necessary documentation and are operating without regard to the law.

He said statistics clearly show that the Mt Kenya region is the main market for dangerous brews and it is losing its youthful population.

“I have revoked all brewing licenses and only those factories which will be scrutinized and given a nod by KEBS will be issued licenses,” said Mr Njuki.

He said many second-generation brews in the market are made without following the due process of law and have greatly affected the production and health of many youths.

The governor alleged that a few rogue people had enriched themselves by mixing chemicals without any analysis, bottling them and selling to the people resulting in a lot of harm.

Mr Njuki said the government is to blame for the menace because the alcohol is prepared and sold with the full knowledge of administration and security officers.

He asked the administration and the security officers to join hands with his government to enforce the directive and ensure that no illegal brew is sold within the devolved unit.

He noted that though even the traditional brew is not legal, it is not as dangerous as some second-generation beers.

The county boss added that bar operators also risk losing their licenses for selling illicit liquor.

Last week, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials seized 300 crates of illicit liquor in Chogoria town in Maara Sub-County and arrested one person in the operation.

KRA official Bramwel Major said the organisation had established that the bottled illicit liquor belonged to a local businesswoman who was still at large.

He said the confiscation followed a tip-off by a member of the public who informed them that the liquor that had flooded the market and had no KRA custom stamp.

Last month, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua told all county administrators in the Mt Kenya region to start enforcing a one-bar-per-town directive he had issued earlier adding that all entertainment joints must only operate from 5pm to 11pm.

The DP who was speaking in Muranga also directed county governments from the region not to renew bar licences when they expire, arguing that they are the reason many Mt Kenya youth are perishing from drug and alcohol abuse.