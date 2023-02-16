KRA seizes 300 crates of illicit liquor in Tharaka-Nithi

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials on Wednesday evening seized 300 crates of illicit liquor in Chogoria town, Tharaka-Nithi County, as it was being delivered to bars.

The officials who were in the company of Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers from Chogoria Police Station arrested one person in the operation.

Speaking to the media, KRA's Bramwel Major said they had established that the bottled illicit liquor belonged to a local businesswoman who is still at large.

He said they were able to make the bust after a tip-off by a member of the public who informed them that the liquor labelled "Santa Ice" had flooded the market and has no KRA custom stamp.

“We have seized 300 crates of illicit liquor, each containing 25 500 millilitre bottles belonging to a businesswoman,” said Mr Major, adding that the alcohol had "visible particles".

The liquor will be taken to the Northern Region KRA warehouse for destruction.

He said the government is losing a lot of revenue as illegal products flood the market.

He warned business operators including bar and shop owners against stocking products that they are not sure are legal to avoid losses and even prosecution.