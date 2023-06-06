Chuka University gets new VC-Prof Henry Mutembei

Chuka University has got a new vice-chancellor, Prof Henry Mutembei M’Ikiugu.

Prof Mutembei has been serving in the university as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, Finance, Planning and Development (AFPD) affairs.

The don takes over the top leadership of the varsity from Prof Dorcas Isutsa who has been serving in an acting capacity since early last year when the founding and first vice-chancellor, Prof Erastus Njoka resigned to run for the governorship position in Tharaka Nithi County.

The appointment of Prof Mutembei comes barely a week after the Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machogu gazetted a new university council chaired by Prof David Serem.

A source at the institution told the Nation, Prof Mutembei had received the University Council and President William Ruto’s nod and that he will be inaugurated on Friday.

Tharaka University's acting vice-chancellor and the Ameru Professionals’ Association chairperson Prof Peter Kinyua Muriungi lauded Prof Mutembei's appointment and assured him of the support of the local professionals.

"Congratulations to Prof Mutembei and I wish him the best as he steers Chuka University to the next level by ensuring that the University sustains the trajectory of quality teaching, research and community service," said Prof Muriungi.

Prof Njoka also thanked President Ruto's government for the appointment of Prof Mutembei noting that he brings a wealth of experience in the management of academic institutions.

"I have no iota of doubt that Prof Mutembei will steer Chuka University to greater heights. I call upon all community stakeholders to support him unconditionally to ensure that the shining star of Chuka University continues illuminating Kenya and beyond the borders," said Prof Njoka.

The former VC said he will always be available for consultation and guidance when needed.

Expressed confidence

Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene and an administrator, Geoffrey Chabari expressed confidence in Prof Mutembei noting that he is the right person to pick from where Prof Njoka left.

"Prof Njoka has already set the pace for you and I am sure that you will continue to scale up this institution," said MP Munene.