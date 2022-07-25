24 dead, scores hurt as Modern Coast bus plunges into River Nithi

At least 24 people have died after a Mombasa-bound bus they were travelling in plunged into River Nithi along the Meru-Nairobi highway Sunday evening.

Confirming the accident that happened at 6.40pm, Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora said the bus, which was travelling from Maua, fell off the bridge into the river about 40 metres below.

He said according to the preliminary investigations, the bus could have developed brake failure and the driver could not negotiate the sharp corner at the bridge.

He said the injured were rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital and PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital while the bodies were taken to mortuaries in the same hospitals.

“We are sadly announcing to the nation that this evening we have lost 24 people in a grisly Modern Coast Bus accident at the notorious Nithi River bridge along the Meru-Nairobi highway,” said Mr Komora.

He said it was not possible to immediately confirm the number of the injured because the medics were busy attending to them and that it also not possible to give a final figure of fatalities because the bus company was yet to reveal the number of passengers who were on board.

Bridge a blackspot

Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Donatha Chali said the bridge is a known blackspot but drivers were still speeding despite the presence of warning signs while approaching the bridge from both sides.

She said the scene had been secured and the operation called off until today (Monday) when it will resume.

“Police officers will remain at the scene for the whole night to ensure that no person interferes with the scattered property until the operation resumes tomorrow morning,” said Ms Chali.

Bodies scattered in water

Bodies were seen scattered in the water and on the river bank.

Tharaka Nithi County Rescue team manager Alex Mugambi led the rescue operations at the scene alongside the police and the public.

Those who witnessed the accident also said the bus could have developed brake failure as it went down the Nithi slope.

Mr Nicholas Mutegi, an eyewitness, said the bus was at high speed when it hit the guard rails and fell into the river.

“The bus must have developed brake failure because it was moving at a very high speed when the accident happened,” said Mr Mutegi.

Change bridge location

Several fatal accidents have occurred at the Nithi bridge which is about 10 kilometres from Chuka town, leading to an appeal by the public to change its location.

In his 2017 campaign manifesto, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki had promised to speed up the re-engineering of the bridge within his first 100 days in office in order to reduce accidents.

However, nothing is yet to happen even as people continue to lose lives and property in serious accidents.