Narok road crash claims 3 lives

A road cash in Narok claimed three lives on Wednesday evening.

Narok South Sub-County Police Commander Magdalene Chebet said the crash involved a 14-seater matatu and a lorry.

She said the accident occurred after the matatu drier avoided to hit a motorcycle.

“The matatu was heading towards Bomet and had 10 passengers,” she said.

She further explained that the matatu rolled several times and hit the lorry that was heading opposite direction.

Driver of the ill-fated matatu receiving treatment at Longisa hospital. Photo credit: Tobias Messo | Nation Media Group

A woman and two men died on the spot. Eight others passengers were injured.

The police boss said the lorry driver was slightly injured and his passenger escaped unhurt.

"The injured were rushed to Longisa County Referral Hospital. The bodies of the victims were taken to the mortuary pending identification and post-mortem,” Ms Chebet said.

Florence Kerubo, one of the victims, receiving treatment at Longisa hospital. Photo credit: Tobias Messo | Nation Media Group