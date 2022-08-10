Three Tharaka MP candidates concede defeat

Three contenders for the Tharaka MP seat have conceded defeat to the incumbent Gitonga Murugara of United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mr Sabastian Mwangangi of The Service Party, Diego Ngugi (Chama Cha Kazi) and Muchomba Marigu (independent) issued a statement on Wednesday congratulating MP Murugara, who is leading with a large margin as tallying nears completion.

Mr Mwangangi lauded Mr Murugara for taking an early lead, noting that the people had chosen their preferred candidate.

"I thank all my supporters for the support and urge Murugara to serve the constituents without caring who voted for him or not," said Mr Mwangangi.

He urged both candidates and voters to remain calm as the tallying continues, noting that elections can only be won by one person.

Mr Muchomba also stressed the need to maintain peace, noting that political competition should not be rivalry.

He said even if he had lost, he will continue supporting the community in his personal capacity and especially educating about 100 secondary school students that he pays fees for.

"I will clear fees for all the students that I support even if I have lost the elections, to ensure that they smoothly complete their studies,” he said.

Mr Ngugi urged the other contenders to concede defeat and move on because the margin was huge and there was no possibility of narrowing it.

Dr Mutegi Kabisani (Jubilee) and Mutuiri Nyaga (Maendeleo Chap Chap) are also fighting for a share of the 74,010 registered voters in the constituency.