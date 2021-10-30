Tana youth opt for Internet search to operate County fire truck

A team of youth from the Mwangaza area, Tana River County on Friday evening had to turn to the Internet to find out how to operate a fire engine as they sought to save a house from burning down on Friday night.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

A team of youth from the Mwangaza area, Tana River County on Friday evening had to turn to the Internet to find out how to operate a fire engine as they sought to save a house from burning down on Friday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.