Eight Kajiunduthi Secondary School students in court for attempted arson

Eight students of Kajiunduthi Secondary School in Maara Sub County, Tharaka-Nithi County were arraigned in Chuka Law Courts on October 29, 2021.

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

