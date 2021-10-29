Eight Kajiunduthi Secondary School students in court for attempted arson

Eight students of Kajiunduthi Secondary School in Maara Sub County, Tharaka-Nithi County were arraigned in Chuka Law Courts on Friday.

The eight, together with others not before the court, were accused of trying to burn a dormitory last Wednesday.

The boys aged between 17 and 18 years will remain in custody at Chogoria Police Station until Monday next week when they will take plea.

Senior resident magistrate Njoki Kahara told the students' parents to appear in court on Monday.

Last week on Sunday night, two dormitories were razed down in Kiriani Boys' High School and one at a neighbouring Muthambi Boys' High School.