Fire guts dorm at Moi High School Kabarak

Authorities have confirmed a fire incident at Moi High School Kabarak in Nakuru County.

The incident, which occurred at about 5:30pm on Wednesday evening, saw the entire roof of a 40-person capacity dormitory burnt down.

Rongai Sub-County Police Commander Richard Rotich confirmed that no student was injured nor other property destroyed.

Police have launched investigations to establish the real cause of fire even as preliminary investigations point to an electric fault.

"Fire broke out when the students were still in class and were lucky that fire fighters arrived on time to contain it. We urge parents not to panic since no casualty was reported nor property damaged," said Mr Rotich.