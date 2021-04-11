Tana woman takes off with daughter's dowry leaving elders baffled

Traders and commuters Going about business in Garsen Town, Tana River County. 

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

A woman in Garsen, Tana River county, left elders and her in-laws in confusion, after she 'disappeared' with Sh170,000 paid as dowry for her daughter.

