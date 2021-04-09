Pain for Tana traders as impassable road disrupt business

Part of the Hola-Garissa road that has been cut off by floods at Bilbil.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

The price of commodities in Tana River County has taken a sudden hike following shortage of supplies occasioned by disrupted transport network.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Police launch probe after man's body is found in water tank

  2. More children abandoned in Nakuru slums as Covid-19 takes toll

  3. PRIME We’d love to bury couple in one place, say Matiang’i bodyguard’s kin

  4. Covid-19 forces Isiolo to suspend non-essential services

  5. Suspect in HIV infection case skips court on judgment day

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.