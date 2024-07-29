Ruto promises Tana River residents 3000 houses and more

President William Ruto has announced a Sh300 million plan to relocate flood survivors to higher ground and urged them to stay away from flood-prone areas.

Speaking in Ngao village, Tana River County on Monday, July 29, the President noted that the government will consider the welfare of those affected during the calamity and urged the county government to liaise with National government officials to ensure a smooth compensation process.

"I know the plight of those affected by the floods, we have not forgotten them as a government, we have already budgeted money to resettle them in better places.

The government will use public land in the five sub-counties to build affordable housing, with the President noting that plans to start the project are in the final stages.

Other projects the President promised the people of Tana River include the expansion of the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Project and the conversion of irrigation systems from diesel to electric.

"I had earlier promised to make this area a food basket and we will start with Galana Kulalu and also the Tana-Athi River development project so that this county can realise its food potential," he said.

Dr Ruto further urged leaders in the county to forge unity of purpose and shun ethnic politics as a means of achieving development in the region.

The Head of State also announced a groundbreaking ceremony for 3000 affordable houses to be held in two months' time.

Dr Ruto said he would return in October to commission houses across the county as part of the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto on housing.

"As I have done in other parts of the country, I will return in two months to launch a housing project that will create huge job opportunities here," he said.

The President noted that the multi-million shilling project will require massive human labour of about 5000 people equipped with various skills.

He urged the youth to prepare for the defining moment that will change the trajectory of the county's development as it prepares to become a municipality.