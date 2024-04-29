Madogo boat accident: Two bodies recovered, 20 missing

Two bodies were recovered on Monday morning after a boat capsized in Mororo, Tana River County on Sunday. The boat capsized while crossing a flooded area from Madogo to Garissa town.

Two bodies were recovered from the flooded area at Kona Punda along the Garissa-Madogo road where a boat carrying 41 people.

Bangale Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Kipkorir, who said the search and rescue operation was still ongoing, noted that 20 people were reported missing.

The tragic incident happened at around 6:30 pm, making it difficult for the rescue team who rescued 22 people since it was getting dark.

Rescue teams from the Kenya Red Cross, Garissa and Tana River counties are already on the scene.

Due to the closure of the affected stretch of road between Madogo and Garissa, people have resorted to using boats, which charge Sh1,500 for short distances, normally Sh30 for public service vehicles.

At the time of the accident, the boat was overloaded with at least 45 people. Police in Madogo have already closed off the area, preventing people from entering the flooded area.

The Tana River has burst its banks following heavy rains in most parts of the country.