Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

Tana River

Prime

Jaws and claws: Tana crocodiles crawl into homesteads, attack at will

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

The River Tana is a living artery that cuts through half the country down to the North Coast.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Bear with us on Mombasa Road, CS implores city residents

  2. City Hall unveils plan to help vulnerable groups

  3. 10 drivers of miraa vehicles arrested

  4. Jomvu land owners sue over forceful relocation

  5. Cane farmers want millers compelled to harvest their crop

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.