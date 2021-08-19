It glittered, but it wasn’t the gold: Tana teen wives stuck in poverty

Blurred Image of Mwanatumu Hassan,19, during an interview with Nation.Africa in Ovo, Tana River County.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

The weddings were not that glamorous, but when dozens of women don the common “dera”, painting the village with rainbow colours, and dance “kitoko” and “kingika” (Pokomo traditional dances) from evening to dawn after a heavy meal of well-beefed pilau, then they pass for elegant weddings.

